Kali Uchis brings out Tyler, The Creator and Omar Apollo at Coachella

Kali Uchis has wrapped up her performance on the main stage of Coachella 2023 weekend one, and it was a star-studded affair.

Uchis kicked off her set with ‘Telepatía’, before kicking into ‘See You Again’, for which Tyler, The Creator joined her on stage. Unfortunately, Tyler experienced technically difficulties, and could not be heard on the mic outside of his playback.

Following ‘See You Again’, Uchis covered Daniel Caesar‘s ‘Get You’ before bringing out Omar Apollo to give their collaborative cut ‘Worth The Wait’ its live debut. Next, rapper Don Toliver joined Uchis on stage to perform ‘Fantasy’, marking the final guest performer for her set.

Elsewhere during her set, Kali Uchis covered Kaytranada‘s ‘10%’ and performed an unreleased song, ‘Tattoo’. She also played hits such as ‘Moonlight’, ‘I Wish You Roses’ and ‘After the Storm’.

Earlier this weekend, Kali Uchis joined Kaytranada during his set on day one of Coachella, where they performed ‘10%’ together. Kaytranada was later joined on stage by Aminé to deliver the live debut of their just-released joint single ‘4EVA’.

Other highlights from the first weekend of Coachella 2023 so far include Bad Bunny’s historic headlining set on day one, BLACKPINK’s powerful display on day two, Blink-182‘s first live performance since they reunited with Tom DeLonge, a cameo-filled show from Gorillaz, an appearance from Nile Rodgers during Blondie’s set, and the debut of a new song during MUNA‘s.

Coachella’s first weekend will wrap up on Sunday (April 16), with the second running over April 21-23.

Check back at NME all weekend for more reviews, news, interviews, photos and more from Coachella 2023.