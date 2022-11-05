Kalush Orchestra share powerful new single ‘Nasze Domy’

Kalush Orchestra have shared powerful new single ‘Nasze Domy’.

The Eurovision 2022 winners have teamed up with Polish rapper Szpak for the track which “addresses the pain and struggles felt in Ukraine while conveying a message of hope at its core.” You can listen to the song below.

“The idea for this track arose in my head when I was visualising the war in Ukraine. Although we all now live in fear of what Russia has unleashed, God will not forget about us, and in the end good will definitely win,” Szpaku said in a press release.

“I believe that this is a very important song, and I hope that it will become another bridge between our two countries – Poland and Ukraine.”

It comes after the band collaborated with The Rasmus on a new version of the latter’s hit single ‘In The Shadows’, which was their first release since their their Eurovision 2022-winning song ‘Stefania’.

Kalush Orchestra embarked on a North American headline tour last month and along the way met up with Arnold Schwarzenegger to discuss the current situation in Ukraine and thanked him for his continued active support for their country.

“You know, Arnold Schwarzenegger has been actively supporting Ukrainians since the early days of the war, for which we are very grateful. We believe that support from abroad will only increase. It was a pleasure to meet such a legend, I can say that I grew up on movies with his participation,” the band wrote on their Instagram account.

On the meeting, Schwarzenegger added: “It was fantastic to meet Kalush Orchestra, the Eurovision champions from Ukraine. You inspire me!”

Meanwhile, the band are set to perform at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards in Dusseldorf, Germany on November 13.

Voting is now officially open via the MTV EMAs website and will close on November 9 at 11:59pm CET.