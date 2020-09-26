Kamala Harris says some rappers “should stay in their lane”

Kamala Harris, the Democratic Vice Presidential nominee, has said some rappers “should stay in their lane”.

The politician spoke about her favourite rappers during the NAACP’s virtual convention yesterday (September 25).

Harris was asked who she thought the best rapper alive was, to which she responded Tupac. When CNN’s Angela Rye, who was moderating the event, reminded her that the rapper had in fact been dead since 1996, she replied: “I keep doing that.”

Rye then asked Harris to pick another rapper, to which she responded that there were “so many” she liked. “There’s some I would not mention right now because they “should stay in their lane”,” she added.

Kamala Harris asked, who’s the best rapper alive? She answers @2PAC Then says “Not alive, I know, I keep doing that.” Tries to think of another living rapper. “There’s some I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane.” pic.twitter.com/MZJ5FZC4qP — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) September 25, 2020

Although she didn’t confirm who she was talking about, viewers have speculated that the comment was aimed at Kanye West who is running for President in the upcoming election.

The rapper faces a big challenge to become the leader of the US, though, having missed the deadline to appear on the election ballot in numerous states. His only chance to win now is to win as a write-in candidate.

He took his bid to get on the ballot in Wisconsin to court earlier this month, after arguing he hadn’t missed the deadline. However, a judge ruled the state’s elections commission was correct in their decision to remove his name.

Earlier today (September 26), West shared a preview of a new song called ‘Believe What I Say’. The track samples Lauryn Hill’s classic single ‘Doo-Wop (That Thing)’.