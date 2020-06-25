Kamasi Washington, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper and 9th Wonder form new supergroup Dinner Party

Kamasi Washington, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper and 9th Wonder have formed a new supergroup called Dinner Party.

The collaborative project has been launched with ‘Freeze Tag’, which is set appear on the group’s forthcoming self-titled debut album.

Arriving with an official studio-based video, the uplifting cut sees Phoelix provide guest vocals. “They told me put my hands up behind my head/ I think you got the wrong one/ I’m sick and tired of running/ I been searching where the love went“, he sings.

As Stereogum notes, the musicians that feature in Dinner Party go back many years: Washington and Martin attended high school together, while Martin and Glasper met at a jazz band camp in the 1990s.

It’s said that the idea for Dinner Party was sparked when Martin was out on the road with Glasper, with the pair going on to connect with Washington and 9th Wonder. Together they worked on material for a couple of years, before recording it towards the end of 2019.

The ‘Freeze Tag’ album is set to arrive on July 10 via Sounds Of Crenshaw/Empire – you can pre-order/pre-save it here and see the full tracklist below.

01 ‘Sleepless Nights’ (Feat. Phoelix)

02 ‘Love You Bad’ (Feat. Phoelix)

03 ‘From My Heart And My Soul’ (Feat. Phoelix)

04 ‘First Responders’

05 ‘The Mighty Tree’

06 ‘Freeze Tag’ (Feat. Phoelix)

07 ‘LUV U’

Last month, Kamasi Washington revealed that he had provided the score for Netflix‘s new Michelle Obama documentary, Becoming.