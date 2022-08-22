K-pop festival KAMP LA adds Taeyeon, Epik High and more to line-up

K-pop festival KAMP has unveiled its second phase of performers for its inaugural event this October in Los Angeles – find the full line-up below.

On August 20, organisers KAMP GLOBAL announced its second wave of performers for its KAMP LA festival taking place October 15-16. They are Girls’ Generation member and soloist Taeyeon – making her first showcase in the US as a solo artist – and hip-hop trio Epik High, along with K-pop groups Momoland, P1Harmony and T1419.

According to the accompanying graphic, there are more acts on the line-up yet to be announced.

Your Phase 2 lineup for #KAMPLOSANGELES is here & we still have MORE to be announced! Tickets for Fan Presale are now on sale! If you signed up, now is the time to secure the lowest price for #KAMPLA2022: https://t.co/Z4lodBti8i pic.twitter.com/PFczyh4Z0G — KAMP GLOBAL (@kampfestivals) August 19, 2022

Advertisement

KAMP LA acts unveiled last week include MONSTA X, Super Junior, iKON, EXO’s Kai, GOT7’s BamBam and more. KAMP GLOBAL has yet to announce which acts will be performing on which day of the festival.

The KAMP Los Angeles festival will be taking place later this year at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California on October 15 and 16. Two-day tickets will go on sale to the public on August 22 at 10am Pacific time here, though they are already accessible to fans who have registered for the festival’s pre-sale event as of August 19.

This will mark the first time KAMP is hitting Los Angeles. The first-ever KAMP festival took place in Singapore in 2019, and featured K-pop acts like NCT 127, Stray Kids, GFRIEND and several others.

KAMP LA’s lineup so far is:

Monsta X

Super Junior

Taeyeon

Kai

Epik High

iKon

BamBam

Momoland

Zion.T

Jeon Somi

P1Harmony

T1419

Lapillus