Chung Ha, BamBam, iKON and more to perform at KAMPFEST CDMX

KAMPFEST CDMX has announced the first slate of artists for its upcoming K-pop festival set to be held this August.

Today (March 23), the festival organiser announced the first line-up of musicians on the official Instagram page for KAMPFEST CDMX. The upcoming festival will feature appearances by GOT7‘s BamBam, soloist Chung Ha, co-ed group KARD and boybands iKON and TFN. In addition girl groups LAPILLUS and VIVIZ will also perform, as well as rapper Sik-K.

Notably, two of the newly announced acts – namely BamBam and LAPILLUS – were originally set to perform at KAMP LA 2022, but had to pull out at the last minute due to visa problems. Other artists such as Jeon Somi, EXO’s Kai, Taeyeon and Zion.T also missed the festival due to the same issue.

KAMPFEST CDMX is set to take place at the Parque Bicentenario in Mexico City, Mexico on August 19 and 20. Tickets for the upcoming festival will launch in four phases, with prices ranging from MXN$1,990 (roughly US$107) to MXN$10,990 (Roughly US$594). Keep an eye out on this page for more ticketing and line-up details.

In other K-pop touring news, TWICE have added six more shows to the North American and Australia legs of their upcoming ‘Ready To Be’ world tour, with additional stops in cities such as Melbourne, Oakland and Houston.

On the same day, boyband CRAVITY announced dates for the North American leg of their upcoming ‘Masterpiece’ world tour. It will feature six stops across the US, including both coasts as well as Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, MAMAMOO previously officially revealed that they are set to embark on their first-ever US tour as part of their wider ‘MY CON’ world tour. Over the course of two months, the girl group will visit nine US cities, starting with New York, New York.