Kang Daniel announces European and North American dates for ‘First Parade’ world tour

K-pop soloist Kang Daniel has announced European and North American stops for his ongoing ‘First Parade’ world tour in 2023.

On November 14, Kang shared a poster detailing the upcoming dates of his ‘First Parade’ world tour in Europe and North America next year. The singer-songwriter will kick-off with two UK shows in Manchester and London on January 26 and 27 before heading to Paris, followed by concerts in Madrid, Utrecht, Cologne and Berlin.

The North American leg is set to begin in Atlanta on March 2, spanning ten cities across the US and Canada. These include New York, Toronto, Houston, Los Angeles and more. Ticketing details and venues have yet to be announced, but are likely to be released in the coming weeks.

The dates for Kang Daniel’s ‘First Parade’ tour in Europe and North America are as follows:

JANUARY 2023

26 – Manchester, UK

27 – London, UK

28 – Paris, France

31 – Madrid, Spain

FEBRUARY 2023

2 – Utrecht, the Netherlands

3 – Cologne, Germany

4 – Berlin, Germany

MARCH 2023

2 – Atlanta, Georgia

3 – New York City, New York

4 – Boston, Massachusetts

7 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada

9 – Chicago, Illinois

11 – Houston, Texas

12 – Dallas, Texas

16 – Vancouver, B.C, Canada

17 – San Francisco, California

18 – Los Angeles, California

Kang is currently on the Asia leg of his ‘First Parade’ tour, having already performed in Seoul and Manila. His next two shows will be at the Thunder Dome in Bangkok, Thailand on November 19 and 20, followed by stops in Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau.

The singer is also preparing to release a repackaged version of his debut studio album ‘The Story’ later this month, which will be titled ‘Retold’. The new record includes all ten tracks from its original release, along with new songs ‘Selfish’, ‘Nirvana’ featuring pH-1 and WDBZ and ‘Ghost’. It will also add a new remix of the previously-released ‘Ride 4 U’ and a solo version of ‘Nirvana’.