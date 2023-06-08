Kang Daniel drops ‘Mad Max’-inspired visual for ‘Wasteland’

Kang Daniel has released a brand-new song called ‘Wasteland’, alongside a filmic visual clip.

‘Wasteland’ is the first taste of Kang Daniel’s upcoming fifth mini-album ‘Realiez’, which is set to be released on June 19. The new song, co-written and -composed by the K-pop idol, is his second fully English song after ‘Look Where We Are’.

“‘Cause you took my heart from a graceland / You left me for dead, and I gave up on trust / You kindled the flame now it’s wasteland / Woah, wasteland,” he sings on the moody song.

Advertisement

‘Wasteland’ also dropped alongside a Mad Max-inspired “music sequence”. The visual features a handcuffed Kang Daniel surrounded by a group of people in terrifying masks and black robes. The song plays as the camera slowly pans outwards.

‘Realiez’ comes shortly after Kang Daniel wrapped up his 2023 ‘First Parade’ tour of Europe and North America. From January to March, the singer had played 17 shows across the two continents, wrapping things up in Los Angeles on March 18.

Meanwhile, the singer is also set to perform at the upcoming ‘K-pop Stars Festival’, to be held in Poland. The event will also feature appearances by VIVIZ, Epik High, CL, AB6IX and more.

In other K-pop news, SHINee are set to release a new single called ‘The Feeling’, ahead of their upcoming 8th studio album ‘Hard’. The boyband first previewed the song during the second night of their 15th anniversary fan meeting in Seoul.