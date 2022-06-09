Watch Kang Daniel’s new music video for ‘Parade’

Kang Daniel has dropped the music video for ‘Parade’, a cut from his recently released album ‘The Story’.

In the new visual for ‘Parade’, which dropped yesterday (June 8), Kang assumes the role of an ordinary office worker, going through the motions of a mundane daily routine of commuting to work alongside dozens of other business people like him.

He then attempts to break free of the monotony with a party at the office, decked out with balloons and streamers strewn everywhere as he and his co-workers perform the choreography to the track. “To the skies / This is our own parade / It’s too late to stop / Raise your glasses, the festival is for all of us, all of us,” he croons on the chorus.

‘The Story’ was first released on May 24, and was led by the title track ‘Upside Down’. The record features 10 new tracks, all co-written by Kang, alongside contributions from labelmate K-R&B singer Chancellor, who features on the song ‘Mad’. The duo had previously teamed up in November 2021 on a remake of Epik High’s hit 2005 song ‘Fly’ for South Korean social networking service Cyworld Z.

Kang’s new album also includes appearances by sokodomo on ‘How We Love’, Dbo on ‘Loser’, as well as Korean-American singer and rapper Jessi on ‘Don’t Tell’. Other notable credits on ‘The Story’ include songwriter Brian Lee (Camila Cabello‘s ‘Havana’, BLACKPINK‘s ‘Lovesick Girls’) and frequent CIX collaborator Styalz Fuego.

‘The Story’ is also notably Kang’s first domestic release of 2022, as well as his first since concluding his ‘Color’ trilogy of mini-albums last year – comprising ‘Cyan’ and ‘Magenta’ in 2020, and ‘Yellow’ in 2021.