Kang Daniel reveals tracklist for upcoming mini-album ‘Yellow’

Kang Daniel has dropped the complete tracklist for his upcoming fourth mini-album ‘Yellow’.

The record comprises five tracks, including title track ‘Antidote’ and pre-release single ‘Paranoia’. This comeback, which concludes the soloist’s ‘Color’ trilogy following EPs ‘Cyan’ and ‘Magenta’ from 2020, is slated to come out on April 13.

For the project, Kang worked with rappers Omega Sapien and Wonstein for the tracks ‘Misunderstood’ and ‘Save U’, respectively. Meanwhile, Anthony Russo, whom the idol collaborated with for ‘State Of Wonder’ earlier this year, also assisted in the making of ‘Yellow’.

In addition, the singer has also released a teaser for the upcoming album. Dubbed the “comeback trailer”, the 22-second clip features the former Wanna One member lying in bed, taking sip of water and submerged in a bathtub.

In February, Kang dropped the music video for ‘Paranoia’, where the singer portrayed scenes of living with one’s inner demons, describing the song as one of his most personal releases ever. “I want to show myself as a real artist. A lot of my own thoughts and worries have been incorporated into the comeback and there will be a lot of sincere stories. It will be about one part of the person called Kang Daniel,” he said.

The former Wanna One member pulled off a captivating performance of the track during an appearnece at the recently concluded KCON:TACT 3. He also performed other hits ‘Who U Are’, ‘2U’, and ‘Interview’ during the online event.

Earlier this year, Kang confirmed that he was in talks to make his acting debut in the first Korean Disney+ original series, Our Police Class. A representative from his label KONNECT Entertainment later said that the singer was reviewing the said offer and was positively considering it.