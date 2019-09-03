Kano announces new UK tour dates for 2020

The dates follow an existing tour next month

Kano has announced new UK tour dates for 2020 – see ticket details and the full schedule below.

The London MC released his sixth album ‘Hoodies All Summer‘ last Friday (August 30). In a four-star review, NME said: “In an album predominantly interested in social commentary, Kano refuses to let us forget his ability to poignantly capture the painful realities of romance…”

With Kano set to head out on the road in support of the record next month, further dates have now been announced for early 2020. Kicking off in Bournemouth, the stint will also see the rapper take to the stage in Cardiff, Bristol, Liverpool, and more cities throughout February.

You can purchase tickets here from 10 am this Friday (September 6), with his October 2019 tour on sale now.

Kano’s previously-announced shows for next month begin in Glasgow on October 2, before concluding at London’s Royal Albert Hall on October 7.

Kano’s full 2019/2020 tour dates are as follows:

Wed October 02 2019 – GLASGOW Old Fruitmarket

Fri October 04 2019 – MANCHESTER Albert Hall

Sat October 05 2019 – BIRMINGHAM Birmingham Town Hall

Sun October 06 2019 – BRIGHTON Brighton Dome

Mon October 07 2019 – LONDON Royal Albert Hall

Fri January 31 2020 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth

Sat February 01 2020 – CARDIFF Cardiff University Great Hall

Sun February 02 2020 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Mon February 03 2020 – LIVERPOOL O2 Academy Liverpool

Fri February 07 2020 – LONDON Drumsheds

Wed February 12 2020 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Thu February 13 2020 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Fri February 14 2020 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Sat February 15 2020 – MANCHESTER O2 Victoria Warehouse

Kano’s new album follows on from the Mercury Prize-nominated ‘Made in the Manor’, which was released in 2016. He previewed ‘Hoodies All Summer’ with the singles ‘Trouble’ and ‘Class Of Deja’ in July.