Kano has announced a tiny London show, set to take place in his hometown borough of Newham next weekend.

The rap icon will play a show at a secret location in the borough on February 8 as part of the Wray Residency charity series, which raises money for local community causes.

The series sees stars play unique shows in community spaces and unusual venues in their own neighbourhoods, with GAIKA, Ms Banks and more playing shows in 2019.

Details on where the Kano show will be held, and how to get tickets, will be revealed on Monday (February 3) at 10am.

Kano released his sixth studio album ‘Hoodies All Summer’ towards the end of 2019, an album NME called “a powerful homage to the victims of a broken society” in a review.

“‘Hoodies All Summer’ is a thoughtful, demonstrative of the relevance and importance of grime music, and is persistent in its aim to ask serious questions about the social direction of the country,” the review continued.

Kano has been nominated for the Best TV Actor at the 2020 NME Awards, which come to London’s O2 Academy Brixton on February 12, for his role in the hit series Top Boy.

Drake, an executive producer on the show, has confirmed that Top Boy will return for a new season in 2020.

The rapper brought the TV show back to Netflix in October for its third series six years after it last aired on Channel 4.