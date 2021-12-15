Kano has shared a new short film celebrating his Jamaican heritage – watch A Blessed Place below.

The 11-minute film was directed by Aneil Karia and shot in Kingston and Browns Town. It arrives to mark the release of Duppy White, a new white rum from Kano in collaboration with Duppy Share Caribbean Rums.

“I think there’s a few different rhythms to a place like Jamaica,” Kano says during the film, adding: “I feel like this today, feel like that tomorrow. It’s different if I’m downtown, that hecticness, that hustle, and if I’m on the coast or in the country, everything slows down.

“I think it’s a blend of those different rhythms and heartbeats that make this unique harmony.”

Discussing the film, Karia added: “Collaborating with Kano is always a pleasure. Whenever we work together on a film – whether it’s fact or fiction – the M.O is always to capture the ‘reality’ as deeply as possible.

“With this piece, we wanted the viewer to be able to actually breathe in the Jamaica that Kano knows and loves. To make something intimate, personal…sensory.”

Watch A Blessed Place below:

According to its product listing, Kano’s Duppy White is “a vibrant celebration of Jamaica and its influence on the world. 100 per cent Jamaican white rum with flavours of mango, pimento and fresh thyme, for 100 per cent Jamaican flavour.

“Produced and co-founded with musical pioneer Kano – this is a rum five years in the making; born from the memories, smells and flavours that reflect his Jamaican roots and the profound impact of Jamaican culture on London and the world.”

The back of the bottle features an illustrated Empire Windrush ship, as well as lyrics from Kano’s song ‘SYM’ from 2019’s ‘Hoodies All Summer’ (“Every entrance to a door has a footprint left by the ones that came before / Let’s talk about the day the wind was rushed up on the shore”) as “an acknowledgement of the countless untold stories and cultural influence of the Windrush generation on London and the UK”.

In other news, the Kano-starring drama Top Boy will “expand the world” of the show “in a really interesting way” when its fourth season airs on Netflix, Aneil Karia, who directed three episodes of the most recent season, has told NME.