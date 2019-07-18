Listen to two new tracks from Kano’s upcoming album ‘Hoodies All Summer’

He's also released a powerful new video for 'Trouble'

Kano has released two new tracks from his upcoming new album ‘Hoodies All Summer’ — listen to ‘Trouble’ and ‘Class Of Deja’ below.

The London MC is back with his first new studio album since 2016’s Mercury Prize-nominated ‘Made in the Manor’, with his new record set to be released through Parlophone on August 30.

To mark today’s (July 18) album announcement, Kano has dropped two new tracks, ‘Trouble’ and the D Double E and Ghetts-featuring ‘Class Of Deja’. A video for ‘Trouble’, which features both songs, has also been released today — you can see the powerful 17-minute clip, which was based on a concept by Kano, below.

Produced by Blue May and Jodi Milliner, ‘Hoodies All Summer’ will see Kano “explore a more minimal – yet still uniquely British – sound which brings his lyrical prowess to the fore,” according to a press release. The record will also feature guest appearances from Kojo Funds, Popcaan, Lil Silva, D Double E and Ghetts.

The tracklist for ‘Hoodies All Summer’ has also been announced, and you can see that below.

1. Free Years Later

2. Good Youtes Walk Amongst Evil

3. Trouble

4. Pan-Fried (feat. Kojo Funds)

5. Can’t Hold We Down (feat. Popcaan)

6. Teardrops

7. Bang Down Your Door

8. Got My Brandy, Got My Beats (feat. Lil Silva)

9. Class Of Deja (feat. D Double E & Ghetts)

10. SYM