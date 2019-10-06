Kansas University apologises after Snoop Dogg pre-season performance features pole dancers and a money gun

"We made it clear to the entertainers’ managers that we expected a clean version of the show”

The University of Kansas has apologised after a Snoop Dogg performance at a pre-season college basketball celebration featured pole dancers and a money gun.

The ‘Doggystyle’ rapper performed at the university’s Allen Fieldhouse on Friday night (October 4). His set featured four women dancing on stripper poles and him firing fake dollars bills into the crowd using a money gun.

But while many of the crowd seemed to enjoy Snoop’s performance, the University themselves weren’t as impressed. “We made it clear to the entertainers’ managers that we expected a clean version of the show,” said Kansas athletic director Jeff Long.

“I take full responsibility for not thoroughly vetting all the details of the performance and offer my personal apology to those who were offended,” Long added in a statement. “We strive to create a family atmosphere at Kansas and fell short of that this evening.”

The University of Kansas is currently facing multiple major violations for its men’s basketball program’s alleged involvement in a pay-for-play recruiting scheme.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg has revealed himself to be a massive Peaky Blinders fan after recording his own cover of ‘Red Right Hand’, the show’s theme tune.

The West Coast rap icon unveiled the cover in a video posted to the show’s official Twitter account.