Kanye West faces $1 million lawsuit from workers at live opera show

Kanye West is facing a $1 million lawsuit from workers at his live opera show, after he allegedly failed to pay their wages.

The rapper is accused of owing “unpaid wages” and failing to pay minimum wage and overtime when he hosted a series of shows at The Hollywood Bowl last year.

Kanye premiered the opera in December 2019, weeks after debuting his gospel album ‘Jesus Is King’.

Documents obtained by The Blast reveal that Kanye and promoters Live Nation are being sued by employees and a hair assistant on the production, who alleges she is owed “unpaid wages, continuing wages, damages, civil penalties, statutory penalties and attorney’s fees and costs”.

She claims that her day rate was paid late, and other employees faced charges with getting their cheques. It is also claimed that Kanye “failed to properly compensate” dozens of employees, including performers from his show.

“Defendants oversaw, controlled and ran the production, and the aggrieved employees worked many hours on the production and were not timely paid for their work, or paid at all,” the documents state.

Kanye and his team are yet to respond to the allegations.

Yesterday, Kanye also conceded defeat in the Presidential race, taking to Twitter to announce his withdrawal.

West formally ended his campaign shortly after midnight on Wednesday by posting an image of a map of the United States with its states shaded in according to those that have thus far been won by fellow candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Despite his loss, Kanye managed to win some 50,000 votes as 4.30AM, 10,000 of which were secured in Tennessee.

He has also confirmed plans to run again once more in 2024.