Kanye and Pusha T reportedly being sued over sample on ‘Daytona’

The company filing the lawsuit say they would never have given permission to the rappers

Kanye West and Pusha T are reportedly being sued over a sample used on the latter’s ‘Daytona’ album.

FAME Enterprises Inc. has claimed that they didn’t give the rappers permission to sample ‘I Can’t Do Without You’ by George Jackson on the track ‘Come Back Baby’.

According to Pitchfork, the company says they would never have allowed Pusha T to use part of the song on his record because ‘Come Back Baby’ is “about drug addiction and the money made from selling drugs.” FAME’s lawyers state in the lawsuit that “the worldwide rights to the sound recording ‘I Can’t Do Without You’ are 100% owned by FAME.”

They also claimed West, Pusha T, and co-defendants UMG Recordings, Def Jam Recordings, and G.O.O.D. Music “have a pattern and practice of wilfully sampling sound recordings without consent or permission.”

Neither Pusha T or West have publicly responded to the lawsuit at the time of writing.

Speaking to NME last year, Pusha T discussed the short nature of the seven-track album. “At first, I really wasn’t with the seven tracks [format], but when I look at everybody else – and, like you said, the world of 90-minute albums – and you look at how people are using length to help play with their numbers, it’s a little cheap to me,” he said. “So I feel like doing it this way, it’s like less is more: you know that I’m not toying around, and not trying to make you sit through streams for no reason. And it ended up good!”

Meanwhile, West has spoken out about changing the perception and treatment of people suffering from mental health issues. During an appearance on David Letterman’s talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the rapper compared mental illness to “having a sprained ankle.”

“If someone has a sprained ankle, you’re not gonna push on him more,” he said. “With us, once our brain gets to a point of spraining, people do everything to make it worse. They do everything possible. They got us to that point, and then they do everything to make it worse.”