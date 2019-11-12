Kanye West’s “indigestible” politics criticised by preacher who hosted ‘Sunday Service’ at his church

"Jesus is king and Trump is a jester."

Kanye West‘s support for Donald Trump has been criticised by a preacher who held the rapper’s Sunday Service at his Atlantan megachurch.

Pastor Jamal Bryant gave Kanye permission to host the event at the New Birth Missionary Baptist last month, which saw the likes of T.I. and 2 Chainz in attendance.

It was later reported that Kanye donated a huge sum to Bryant’s church, but the preacher subsequently sent the sum to Morris Brown College – where West’s mother Donda worked as a professor.

Bryant admitted that Kanye’s support of Donald Trump meant he was unable to accept the money.

Now, Bryant has also admitted that he finds West’s political views to be “indigestible”.

“Kanye west project is incredible but his politics are indigestible,” Bryant captioned an Instagram video.

“The message after the music is just as important. Jesus is king and Trump is a jester. Our theology doesn’t match this administrations politics…the revolution won’t be televised.”

It comes weeks after Kanye released ‘Jesus Is King’, which sees him experimenting with gospel music for the first time in his career.

Last week, he also said he is considering changing his name to “Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West” for a year and confirmed plans to run for president in 2024.