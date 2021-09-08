Kanye West allegedly told ‘DONDA’ engineer to “go find God” after firing him via text

Kanye West told one of his ‘DONDA‘ engineers to “go find God” after firing him via text, according to a leaked conversation.

DJ Akademiks shared a screenshot yesterday (September 7) that allegedly shows an exchange between Ye and an unnamed engineer. Akademiks said the conversation was leaked after the engineer’s iCloud was hacked.

The messages begin with West texting the engineer at 9.34am: “Good morning. Let’s work.” Approximately two hours go by without a response, to which Ye seemingly writes: “You’re fired. Go home.”

The person West is allegedly texting then responds: “I’m really sorry. I have no excuse. I set an alarm for 7:30am. And for whatever reason my phone wasn’t alerting me. I woke up at 11:08 to missed calls and got dressed as fast as I could. Lou was already on his way to get boogz and they just got here. I didn’t call back right away cause I was in panic trying to find a ride. I know this is unacceptable. I’m sorry.”

Ye replies: “Stop texting. Go find God.”

Producer Mike Dean recently discussed his experience working with West on ‘DONDA’.

Dean described the process as “gruelling” in a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “It was interesting. It was gruelling, lots of hours, lots of changes. It came out great though,” he said.

“Kanye had three listening parties. So each listening party was like a test, kind of. And after each one, I think he wanted… I can’t talk too much about his process.

“He took all the information he got from everyone, including online reviews, personal friends’ reviews, and he’d just kind of digest it all and adjust the album the way he wants.”

Dean said he was also at the ‘DONDA’ listening events, DJing at the top of the stage and was “[looking] at how the crowd moved to different songs”.

Read NME‘s three-star review of West’s ‘DONDA’ here.