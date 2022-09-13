Kanye West and Drake lead nominations for the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

Nominations for the BET Hip Hop Awards have been announced, with Kanye West and Drake leading with 14 and 10 nods respectively.

Both West and Drake have been nominated for Hip Hop Album Of The Year for last year’s ‘Donda’ and ‘Certified Lover Boy’ respectively, and are up against Future (‘I Never Liked You’), Pusha T (‘It’s Almost Dry’), Nas (‘King’s Disease II’) and Kendrick Lamar (‘Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers’).

Notably, Drake has received nominations twice in two categories, Best Hip Hop Video and Song Of The Year, and three times in another two categories; Best Collaboration – for ’21’ with 21 Savage, ‘Wait For U’ with Future and Tems, and ‘Way 2 Sexy’ with Future and Young Thug – and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse.

Future’s ‘Wait For U’, which features Drake and Tems, is among those nods coming up three times, while Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ – lead single of ‘Certified Lover Boy’ – appears in three categories.

Elsewhere among this year’s nominations, Cardi B’s ‘Hot Shit’, a collaboration with Kanye West and Lil Durk, has been nominated three times, appearing in the Song Of The year, Best Hip Hop Video and Best Collaboration.

Other artists to receive multiple nominations include Tems with four, Young Thug and Lil Durk with three, and Doja Cat and Latto with two each.

This year’s Artist Of The Year nominees include Cardi B, Doja Cat, Drake, Future, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion.

Meanwhile, Song Of The Year nominees also features Latto for ‘Big Energy’, Hitkidd and Glorilla for ‘F.N.F (Let’s Go)’, Jack Harlow for ‘First Class’ and Kodak Black for ‘Super Gremlin’.

Find the full list of BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 nominations below.

The 17th annual BET Hip Hop Awards will take place on September 30 in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center. Hosted by Fat Joe, the ceremony will be televised at 9pm EDT on Tuesday October 4.

At this year’s BET Awards back in June, West made a surprise appearance to honour Sean “Diddy” Combs, as the rapper and producer received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The event also saw Lil Nas X express dismay at being excluded from the list of nominations, the rapper saying his “relationship with BET has been painful and strained for quite some time”.

BET then responded to Lil Nas X, explaining that no one at the awards body was on the voting panel. “Unfortunately, this year, he was not nominated by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals,” the organisation’s statement read. “No one from BET serves as a member of the Voting Academy.

“At BET, we are passionate advocates for the wonderful diversity that exists within our community. We are committed to using all of our platforms to provide visibility and inclusion for all of the many intersections of the Black community.”

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 nominations are:

Best Hip Hop Video

A$ap Rocky – ‘D.M.B’

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’

City Girls – ‘Good Love (feat. Usher)’

Cardi B, Kanye West and Lil Durk – ‘Hot Shit’

Bia and J. Cole – ‘London’

Future – ‘Wait For U (feat. Drake and Tems)’

Drake – ‘Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future and Young Thug)’

Best Collaboration

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’

City Girls – ‘Good Love (feat. Usher)’

Cardi B, Kanye West and Lil Durk – ‘Hot Shit’

Drake – ’21 (feat. 21 Savage)’

Benny The Buthcher and J. Cole – ‘Johnny P’s Caddy’

Future – ‘Wait For U (feat. Drake and Tems)’

Drake – ‘Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future and Young Thug)’

Best Duo Or Group

42 Dugg and Est Gee

Big Sean and Hit-Boy

Birdman and Youngboy Never Broke Again

Blxst and Bino Rideaux

DaBaby and Youngboy Never Broke Again

Erthgang

Styles P and Havoc



Best Live Performer

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

J. Cole

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, The Creator



Lyricist Of The Year

Baby Keem

Benny The Butcher

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Jay-Z

Kendrick Lamar

Video Director Of The Year

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Director X

Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free

Teyana Taylor



Song Of The Year

Latto – ‘Big Energy’

Hitkidd and Glorilla – ‘F.N.F (Let’s Go)’

Jack Harlow – ‘First Class’

Cardi B, Kanye West and Lil Durk – ‘Hot Shit’

Kodak Black – ‘Super Gremlin’

Future – ‘Wait For U (feat. Drake and Tems)’

Drake – ‘Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future and Young Thug)’

Hip Hop Album Of The Year

Latto – ‘777’

Drake – ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Kanye West – ‘Donda’

Future – ‘I Never Liked You’

Pusha T – ‘It’s Almost Dry’

Nas – ‘King’s Disease II’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers’



Hip Hop Artist Of The Year

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Producer Of The Year

ATL Jacob

Baby Keem

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Kanye West

Metro Boomin

Pharrell Williams

Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist

Baby Keem

BLXST

Doechii

Fivio Foreign

Glorilla

Nardo Wick

Sauch Santana

DJ Of The Year

D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Drama

DJ Kay Slay

DJ Premiere

Kaytranada

Musturd

Nyla Simone

LA Leakers: DJ Sourmilk and Justin Incredible

Best Hip Hop Platform Big Boy’s Neighbourhood

Breakfast Club

Caresha Please

Complex

Drink Champs

Hiphop DX

Milion Dollaz Worth Of Game

NPR Tiny Desk

Verzuz

Hustler Of The Year

50 Cent

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z

Kanye West

Megan The Stallion

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Drake – ‘Churchill Downs’ (Jack Harlow feat. Drake)

J. Cole – ‘Poke It Out Wale (feat. J. Cole)’

J. Cole – ‘London’ (Bia and J. Cole)

Lil Baby – ‘Girls Want Girls’ (Drake feat. Lil Baby)

Kanye West – ‘City Of Gods’ (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West and Alicia Keys)

Drake – ‘Wait For U’ (Future feat. Drake and Tems)

Jadakiss – ‘Black Illumanti’ (Freddie Gibbs feat. Jadakiss)

Impact Track

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Fivio Foreign, Kany West and Alicia Keys – ‘City Of Gods’

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’

Nas – ‘Nobody (feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill)’