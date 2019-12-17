Kanye West and Jay-Z reportedly settle legal feud over Tidal

Jay-Z and Kanye West have reportedly settled their ongoing legal feud over Tidal.

The rap giants, who collaborated on the 2011 record ‘Watch The Throne‘, surprised fans over the weekend after being spotted together in public for the first time in three years.

Now, it has been reported that the artists have moved past their legal battle surrounding Tidal, which saw West claim he was owed $3.5 million after exclusively releasing ‘The Life Of Pablo‘ via the platform.

Kanye West & Jay Z reunited last night at Diddy’s 50 birthday party in LA. pic.twitter.com/ov9UqKQqWX — Rap Alert (@__rapalert) December 15, 2019

TMZ report that the two rappers reached a private agreement earlier this year, resulting in West releasing music through the service once again. The outlet claims that further releases are also in the pipeline.

The report states that they had previously crossed paths on a number of occasions throughout the year, with ‘Ye and Jay’s hook-up at P Diddy’s 50th birthday party on Saturday night (December 14) being the most public.

West stepped back from Jay-Z’s Tidal in 2017. A letter was reportedly sent by West’s lawyers to the company, stating that they were in breach of their contract and that it would be terminated. After a two-week back-and-forth, however, no resolution was found.

The previous year, West criticised Jay on stage for not calling him after his wife Kim Kardashian became the victim of an armed robbery.

In the same rant, he declared that the long-rumoured sequel to ‘Watch The Throne’ would never see release, citing “this Tidal/Apple bullshit” as the reason.

‘Ye tweeted in September of this year to say that the second ‘…Throne’ record would be “coming soon”. As per TMZ‘s new report, however, the project is unlikely to materialise.

This comes after Jay-Z restored his entire discography to Spotify to mark his 50th birthday.

Kanye West, meanwhile, is reportedly heading out on tour with televangelist Joel Osteen next year. They worked together on an event last month.