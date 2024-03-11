Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West announces debut album

North West, the eldest daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, has announced a debut album titled ‘Elementary School Dropout’.

The 10-year-old appeared at her father’s listening party for the upcoming release of his album ‘Vultures 2’ in Arizona on Sunday (March 10). While there, she took to the stage alongside West – who was sporting a white hockey mask and an all-black ensemble – to announce that she has been working on her first music venture.

“Hi, it’s Northy and I’ve been working on an album and it’s called ‘Elementary School Dropout’,” she told the crowd who immediately began cheering her on. She previously made her rap debut on Ye’s LP ‘Vultures’. She also performed the track ‘Talking’ live on February 25 at Paris’ Accor Arena.

The title of her forthcoming album is a reference to Ye’s 2004 debut LP ‘The College Dropout’ – the seminal album which cemented Ye as one of the most exciting new figures in hip-hop. At time of writing, no other details of North’s LP have been released.

Following the news, people have taken to X/Twitter to comment on the title of the album, expressing their concern that a 10-year-old would name it ‘Elementary School Dropout’. One user wrote: “I’m praying she didn’t actually drop out of elementary school,” while another said: “Children please stay in school.”

i’m praying she didn’t actually drop out of elementary school — viviana (fan) (@repmiIas) March 11, 2024

Children please stay in school — Isaac (Taylor’s Version) I SAW TAYLOR (@isaactheswiftie) March 11, 2024

In other news, Ye and Ty Dolla $ign were recently sued by the estate of Donna Summer for the alleged illegal use of ‘I Feel Love’ on their collaborative album ‘Vultures 1’.

The suit alleges that representatives of West had asked permission to use the 1977 song on the track ‘Good (Don’t Die)’. However, it claims they were rejected because the Summer estate “wanted no association with West’s controversial history”.

Elsewhere, Jack Antonoff criticised Kanye West, saying he “just needs his diaper changed so badly”.