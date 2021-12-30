Kanye West and Nicki Minaj’s former manager Angela Kukawski has died of suspected homicide

LA-based business manager Angela “Angie” Kukawski – who has represented Kanye West, Nicki Minaj and Offset – has died.

The news was confirmed by Variety earlier this week (December 28), via the Ventura County Coroner’s office. According to a statement issued by the Los Angeles Police Department, the 55-year-old’s death is being treated as a homicide.

She had been reported missing last Wednesday (December 22) in Sherman Oaks, with an investigation launched the following day. She was subsequently found dead in her vehicle, parked some 30 miles away in Simi Valley.

Police have arrested Kukawski’s boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason Barker, on suspicion of murder. He is currently being held on a $2million (£1.49million) bond at the Van Nuys Jail.

The LAPD also confirmed, that the LA County district attorney’s office has formally moved to file murder charges against Barker. Rolling Stone claims to be in possession of a criminal complaint regarding the incident, stating that Barker has been charged with one count of murder and one count of torture.

The publication also claims that, as reported in the criminal complaint, Baker used a knife during the alleged crime. TMZ supported the allegation, adding that the district attorney says Barker acted “with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose”.

“Detectives believe that Barker killed the victim inside their Sherman Oaks residence, placed her inside her vehicle, and drove to Simi Valley,” the LAPD’s statement reads.

LAPD News: Homicide Victim Found in Simi Valley pic.twitter.com/7eos9rfZef — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) December 29, 2021

Kukawski was a mother of five. She was revered in her role at the Woodland Hills management agency Boulevard, where alongside her work with West, Minaj and Offset, she’d spent a period of time managing the Kardashian/Jenner family and the estate of late rap icon Tupac Shakur.

“We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague,” Todd Bozick – a CPA for Boulevard – said in a statement shared by Variety. “Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie’s family and friends.”

Minaj also took to her Instagram Story to honour Kukawski’s legacy, writing: “Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know. You didn’t deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest In Peace.”

In a statement shared with TMZ, the Kardashian/Jenner family said: “Angela was truly the best. She cared about everyone of us and made things happen that were impossible. She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time.”