Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign announce European ‘Vultures Listening Experience’ shows

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have announced they will perform at three “‘Vultures’ Listening Experience” shows in Europe later this week.

Earlier this month, Ye teased potential dates for his world tour on Instagram – including arena dates in Toronto, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London and more throughout the summer. Then, the Chicagoan revealed that he and Dolla $ign will hold three ‘Vultures’ listening events in both Italy and Paris.

The collaborators will hit Italy first, performing at the Milan Forum in the country’s capital tomorrow (February 22) and Bologna’s Unipol Arena on Saturday (February 24), before landing in Paris on Sunday (February 25) at the Accor Arena.

Those looking to attend either Italian ‘Vultures Listening Event’ show can find them here. Fans wanting to go to the Paris concert can visit here.

Earlier this month, Ye and Dolla $ign released the long-awaited debut collaborative project ‘Vultures 1’ which featured verses from the former’s daughter North West, YG, Playboi Carti, Freddie Gibbs, and more. The LP is the first instalment in the ‘Vultures’ trilogy with the other two set to follow on March 8 and April 5, respectively.

The duo previewed the album at an intimate listening party in Italy as well as Miami, Chicago and New York before its release.

Since its release, the record has been surrounded by controversy. Ozzy Osbourne revealed he rejected Ye’s request to sample Black Sabbath’s anti-war song ‘Iron Man’, accusing him of anti-Semitism.

Donna Summer’s estate also said no Ye’s ask to use the singer’s seminal disco hit ‘I Feel Love’. However, when ‘Vultures 1’ was released, the rapper-producer interpolated the song on ‘GOOD (DON’T DIE)’ and it was quickly removed from the album after Summer’s estate complained.

At the “Vulture Rave” in Miami, they previewed the highly-anticipated ‘EVERYBODY’ which features Charlie Wilson and interpolates the Backstreet Boys’ hit ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’.

The album has been taken off of Apple Music after the distributor FUGA said they did not agree to release the record in the first place and are “actively working” to remove it from streaming platforms.

In a two-star review, NME said ‘Vultures 1’ is “mired in misogyny,” but isn’t “the total dud that could put Kanye’s career six feet under.”

Rhian Daly continued: “It’s more cohesive than ‘Donda’ – although that’s not hard, given it’s about half its length – and includes some well-curated guest spots from Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and India Love […] For now, though, it’s onwards to March’s ‘Vultures 2’ and, hopefully, several changes in attitude. Don’t hold your breath.”

In other news, Ye and Dolla $ign will headline and curate their own night at this year’s edition of Rolling Loud California on March 14.