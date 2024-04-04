Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign cancel next round of ‘Vultures’ listening parties

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have cancelled the listening parties for the ‘Vultures’ album.

The rappers, who released the first album in their ‘Vultures’ trilogy in February, were planning to give fans the opportunity to listen to their second record at a number of ‘Vultures 1 & 2 Listening Experiences’ in arenas across North America later this month.

However, just days after they first announced it, it looks like the events are no longer going ahead as planned. According to a report from Variety, the project has been called off, and the gigs planned for Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Charlotte and Washington, D.C. will no longer be going ahead.

A representative for West – who is now going by Ye – was reported as confirming the cancellations with the outlet, although the rapper himself has yet to share a statement. NME has reached out for comment.

Advertisement

Some of the shows were cancelled before the tickets went on sale, although some others had already begun ticketing.

The Ticketmaster page for Ye does not currently show any of the concerts listed, and the Florida arenas post shared an update on the cancelled events, citing time restraints as being the reason behind the change of plans.

We regret to report that due to the time constraints for Ye and Ty Dolla $ign to curate production and meet logistic… Posted by Amalie Arena on Friday, March 29, 2024

Recommended

“We regret to report that due to the time constraints for Ye and Ty Dolla $ign to curate production and meet logistic requirements, the upcoming dates for the VULTURES 1&2 listening experience will need to be revisited at a later date,” they wrote. A representative for the Charlotte venue also confirmed to Clture that the gig had been pulled.

The cancellations come on the heels of the two rapper’s headline slot at the Rolling Loud Festival in California last month, which caught some fans off-guard as it was structured as a listening event rather than a live performance.

It also comes following speculation that the ‘Vultures 2’ album may not be released at all now. Originally, the sequel was set to drop on March 8, although this was later delayed and Ye hinted that he would not be releasing the two remaining LPs from the trilogy on streaming platforms.

‘Vultures 1’ was given a two-star review by NME, and criticised for its “degrading lyrics and messy mixes”.

Advertisement

“West shows glimmers of greatness but also makes it hard to enjoy those moments for too long,” it read.

“‘Vultures 1’ is mired with a women problem – specifically, that West, Ty and a lot of their collaborators are rarely able to speak on the females in their lives without reducing them to mere sexual objects,” it added. “Such misogyny is hardly new in hip-hop – or either artists’ catalogues or the broader musical landscape in general – but that doesn’t make it any less detestable.”

The LP also made headlines after both Ozzy Osbourne and the estate of Donna Summer accused West of sampling their music without permission, leading the Prince Of Darkness to threaten legal action against him and the estate of Donna Summer to file a lawsuit.

Despite ‘Vultures 1’ tumultuous release, the album did top the Billboard 200 albums chart in its first two weeks and its single ‘Carnival’ peaked at Number Two on the Billboard Hot 100.

In other Ye news, his eldest daughter, North West, has announced details of a debut album titled ‘Elementary School Dropout’, inspired by West’s hit 2004 album ‘The College Dropout’.