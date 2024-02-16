Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign to headline ‘Vultures’ night at Rolling Loud California 2024

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have been announced as headliners for Rolling Loud California 2024.

The two rappers will take to the stage for a special, bill-topping ‘Vultures’ set at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California on Thursday, March 14.

As Rolling Stone reports, Ty was initially scheduled to perform in a solo slot at the event on the Saturday night (March 16). Organisers of Rolling Loud California said on social media that single-day ticketholders would receive an email with a link to upgrade. Three-day ticketholders, meanwhile, will be contacted with the option “to RSVP to Thursday for free”.

The festival’s other headline acts are Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Future and Metro Boomin. Elsewhere on the line-up are the likes of Summer Walker, Rae Sremmurd, Chief Keef, Big Sean and Partynextdoor.

You can find ticket information here, and see the announcement post below.

VULTURES HEADLINING NEW THURSDAY NIGHT @kanyewest @tydollasign 🦅🔥 ALL 3-DAY TICKET HOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN EMAIL TO RSVP TO THURSDAY FOR FREE. SINGLE-DAY TICKET HOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN EMAIL TOMORROW WITH A SPECIAL LINK TO UPGRADE. 👉 https://t.co/HKQS5vkrgO pic.twitter.com/h0KokxWEgo — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) February 15, 2024

Ye and Ty released the first part of their three-volume ‘Vultures’ project on February 10. Since then, the pair have been accused of using unauthorised samples of Donna Summer’s ‘I Feel Love’ and Black Sabbath’s ‘Iron Man’ on the record.

Summer’s estate alleged that the move constituted “copyright infringement”, and the track in question – titled ‘Good (Don’t Die)’ – was removed from Spotify.

Yesterday (February 15), it was reported that the distributor FUGA was “actively working” with streaming platforms to remove ‘Vultures 1’ after not agreeing to release it in the first place. The album is currently unavailable on Apple Music.

It is also said that several other distributors had refused to work with West after his string of allegedly anti-Semitic comments over the past few years.

Before confirming Rolling Loud California, West shared the potential cities and venues that could host upcoming ‘Vultures’ tour dates around the globe. The work-in-progress itinerary featured four concerts at The O2 in London this September.

In a two-star review of ‘Vultures 1’, NME said that the collection was “mired in misogyny” and “dogged by degrading lyrics and messy mixes”.

It added: “Such misogyny is hardly new in hip-hop – or either artists’ catalogues or the broader musical landscape in general – but that doesn’t make it any less detestable.”