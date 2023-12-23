Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Vultures’ will come out in January

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign‘s collaborative album ‘Vultures’ will land on January 12, their representatives have confirmed.

The controversial record was originally slated for release on December 15 but never materialised. It has already been delayed twice, having originally been expected to drop on October 13 before it was pushed back to November 3, supposedly to coincide with a “multi-stadium listening event” that ended up being cancelled.

Kanye and Ty’s collaborative album has been in the works for a while, with Ty telling an audience in November that they had just been recording together in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

The album is expected to be released under the artist name ¥$, and is said to include features from Freddie Gibbs, Playboi Carti, Future, James Blake and several others. It was also recently reported it would interpolate Backstreet Boys’ ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ and feature his own daughter North.

The pair recently ran into trouble, however, when Nicki Minaj refused to clear her verses on ‘New Body’. The track had been recorded several years ago for an album called ‘Yandhi’, which was eventually scrapped in 2018.

“Child, that train has left the station, OK?” she said in an Instagram live. “No disrespect in any way, I just put out a brand new album,” she continued, referencing the recently released ‘Pink Friday 2’. “Why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on, guys.”

‘New Body’ is still on the tracklist of ‘Vultures’, according to Apple Music, but doesn’t contain any mention of a Minaj feature.

West has been embroiled in a number of controversies in the run-up to ‘Vultures’. Its title track referenced the anti-Semitic comments West has made in the past with the lyric: “How I’m anti-Semitic? I just fucked a Jewish bitch.”

Advertisement

Accusations of anti-Semitism were first levelled against West in October 2022 after he said that he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE”, whom he claims have a link with Black people. An ex-staffer at TMZ has also claimed that the rapper once praised “Hitler and the Nazis” during an interview with the site.

It was also reported that West wore a black KKK-style hood at one of the listening events for ‘Vultures’.

Its artwork also features a painting by landscape painter Caspar David Friedrich, who is known as one of Adolf Hitler’s favourite artists and whose work was used to promote Nazi ideology. The typography used also has similarities to that used by black metal band Burzum, whose frontman Varg Vikernes is a convicted murderer and has been known to hold neo-Nazi and far right views.

Meanwhile, West has put his Malibu mansion on the market for $53million (£41.9million), which he is selling at a loss after completely gutting the interior.