Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign announce first ‘Vultures’ show in New York

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign have announced their first ‘Vultures’ show in New York.

The pair will be performing their first ‘listening experience’ at the UBS Arena in the city tomorrow (February 9), marking the first live date of their joint album cycle. Tickets are already on sale – you can buy yours here.

The show is set to coincide with the release of the first volume of the two rappers’ long-delayed collaborative project. Two more volumes will follow on March 8 and April 5 respectively.

Earlier this week, West hinted at a potential ‘Vultures’ world tour by sharing a screenshot of a text message exchange that revealed a possible tour schedule. The list included arena dates in Toronto, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and other locations throughout this summer.

Additionally, the work-in-progress itinerary featured huge gigs in Spain and Egypt ahead of four consecutive nights at The O2 in London this September. Further performances were listed for Dubai, Nairobi and Lagos.

The document concluded with dates in Sydney, Melbourne and Tokyo – all of which were slated for early 2025.

Later, Ye posted a screenshot that showed he would be looking into some “iconic international venue options” such as the Corcovado mountain in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (home of the Christ the Redeemer statue), the Great Wall Of China, and the Pyramids Of Giza.

West also hit out at venues he thinks aren’t booking him due to his past controversies.

“We just sold out the United Center in seven minutes… It’s the only arena that I had access to in the past year. And when I call, people say there’s no [availabilities] for me, and you know why that is. So if there’s anybody out there that can help with this, please do,” he wrote before quickly taking down the post (via Complex).

“I have not been allowed to perform in a year,” he wrote in a separate post in all caps. “Feels like the Elvis Presley movie.”

The news that West is looking to perform live arrives just weeks after the rapper issued an apology to the Jewish community for his anti-Semitic comments.

The rapper was first accused of anti-Semitism in October 2022 following a series of posts on both Twitter and Instagram, which saw his accounts on both social media sites suspended.

“I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” he wrote in December. “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

Following the initial claims of anti-Semitism, the star was dropped by his lawyer, talent agency and record label, while several fashion brands, including Balenciaga and Adidas, ended their partnerships with him. Celebrities and politicians around the world condemned his comments, while West said he didn’t “believe” in the term antisemitism in an interview with News Nation‘s Chris Cuomo.

As for his upcoming LP, a ‘Vultures’ trailer was recently shared – directed by Jon Rafman, and includes eerie clips stitched together of fire and destruction, cult-like figures and ominous animals. The dramatic clip was soundtracked by a reworked version of West’s previously released title track.