Kanye West announces new album ‘Jesus Is King’, out next month – check out the tracklist

The 12-track album has been revealed by Kim Kardashian
Kanye West is releasing a new album next month, it has been revealed.
With the long-awaited ‘Yandhi’ still nowhere to be seen, a new record has now been announced in its place.
The album is called ‘Jesus Is King’, and was announced along with a tracklist and release date (September 27) by Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian on Twitter.
Including songs such as ‘Wake The Dead’, ‘Sweet Jesus’ and ‘Baptized’, the record follows 2018’s ‘ye’. View the announcement below.
A new Kanye song called ‘Brothers’ was teased back in May, which then appeared on the soundtrack to Tales. The song was co-produced by Irv “Gotti” Lorenzo, creator of the show.
In terms of recent musical output, Kanye has appeared in a guest role on a slew of recent songs, including ‘Puppet’ by Tyler, the Creator, ‘Mixed Personalities’ by YNW Melly and ‘I Love It’ by Lil Pump. He also previewed another new song, ‘Water’, at his Sunday Service performance at Coachella.
He also produced a new Pusha T song, ‘Sociopath’, which was released earlier this week.
‘Jesus Is King’ is out September 27. See the tracklisting below.
01 Glade
02 Garden
03 Seleh
04 God Is
05 Baptized
06 Sierra Canyon
07 Hands On
08 Wake the Dead
09 Water
10 Through the Valley
11 Sunday
12 Sweet Jesus