Kanye West has apologised to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian for “any stress that [he’s] caused” her since their break-up.

The former couple, who got married in 2014, were reportedly living “separate lives” by early 2021 before Kardashian filed for divorce the following month. They share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kardashian later began dating Pete Davidson, but the pair broke up this summer. Over the course of their nine-month relationship, West was heavily critical of both his ex and Davidson online.

He released a video for ‘Eazy’, which saw him bury the comedian alive as he rapped the line “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass“, as well as spreading a rumour that Davidson had AIDS.

Last month, Ye posted a fake New York Times front page announcing the death of “Skete Davidson” amid news that he’d broken up with Kardashian.

West’s former wife at one point criticised the rapper for his “constant attacks” on her. The ‘DONDA’ star subsequently said in court that claims he’d harassed his estranged wife on social media were “double hearsay”.

During an interview with Good Morning America today (September 22), West explained: “This is the mother of my children and I apologise for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger.

“But also, ain’t nobody else going to be causing no stress either. I need this person to be least stressed and the best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children.”

The rapper was then asked if he feels like he has an “equal voice” in co-parenting his kids with Kardashian. “I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it,” West responded.

“That hurts you when you have to like scream about what your kids are wearing, and little nuances where there was a parallel to what was happening at Gap, what was happening at Adidas and what was happening in my home.”

He continued: “It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created. I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. Then, co-created the product at Gap and there is a parallel and the parallel does touch on discrimination.”

Earlier this year, West publicly claimed that Kardashian had “accused [him] of putting a hit out on her”. The pair had been feuding about their daughter North having a supervised TikTok account, which West was strongly opposed to.

The terms of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce are yet to be finalised. A two-day trial is due to begin on December 14.