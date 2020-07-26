Kanye West apologises to Kim Kardashian: “I know I hurt you”

Kanye West has issued an apology to his wife Kim Kardashian via social media after the rapper criticised her earlier this week.

Kardashian had previously posted a statement addressing West’s mental health, claiming that she had attempted a medical intervention. “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder,” she wrote.

In a series of since-deleted tweets, the ‘Jesus Is King’ rapper criticised Kardashian, as well as apparently berating her for posing in Playboy.

Last night, however, West wrote: “I would like to apologise to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.

“To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

Yesterday (July 25) West claimed that he can “beat Joe Biden” in the upcoming US election, despite having to be a write-in candidate in numerous states.

The rapper missed the deadline to appear on the ballots in some states across the country, but can still be voted for if supporters write his name on themselves.

In his latest tweets, West seemed confident he could beat the Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the presidential race. “I will beat Biden off of write ins #2020VISION,” he wrote in one tweet.

West also shared the colourful cover art for forthcoming album ‘Donda’.