Kanye West apologises to Soulja Boy after dropping him from ‘DONDA’

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has apologised to Soulja Boy after dropping the rapper’s verse from his latest album, ‘DONDA’.

‘DONDA’ features a smorgasbord of artists, including JAY-Z, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Pusha T and then some, but Soulja Boy didn’t make the final cut once the album was finally released in late August.

Shortly after the album’s release, Soulja gave an interview where he called Ye a “coward”.

“You know for a fact that Kanye’s not going to let nobody release his album without his permission,” he said to TMZ, “you know, just say you fucked up and left [me] off the album.”

In his recent appearance on Revolt‘s Drink Champs podcast, Ye said that the reason he left Soulja’s verse off the final cut was because his verse was “trash”.

An incensed Soulja responded on a livestream, saying that, despite not having listened to ‘DONDA’ himself, the album was “trash”.

“Just ’cause it’s your album don’t mean you get to pick what’s hard,” he said. “Put it out and let the people decide… That shit was trash. I ain’t even heard the album yet. All my n***as said your shit was trash.”

Soulja Boy claps back at Kanye West after saying his DONDA verse was trash 👀 pic.twitter.com/yt1cmwGiCl — Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynoIds) November 5, 2021

Yesterday (November 10), in a now-deleted Instagram post, Ye extended an olive branch to Soulja via text message, saying “Love you bro. I should have told you I wasn’t gonna use the verse.”

Soulja appeared to accept Ye’s apology, replying “Love you too bro. That’s all I wanted.”

Kanye West and Soulja Boy have squashed their beef 🤝 pic.twitter.com/7EtInQo3W8 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 10, 2021

For what it’s worth, even when Soulja first expressed disappointment in Ye, he said that he’d still be open to working together in the future.

“As far as it comes to music man I’m always open to create like it ain’t like, ‘Oh I ain’t gonna never work with Kanye again’, you know what I’m saying?” he told TMZ.

The beef with Soulja isn’t the only one Ye put to rest this week, as he reached out to Drake to end their feud by joining him on stage at a Los Angeles show in December.

Ye said the collaboration would in order to bring awareness to the cause of freeing incarcerated man Larry Hoover, and Hoover’s son has urged Drake to accept.