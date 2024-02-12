Kanye West appears to rap about Venice boat scandal on new ‘Vultures 1’ song ‘Fuck Sumn’

Kanye West appeared to address last year’s controversial Venice boat exposure incident on his new ‘Vultures 1‘ song ‘Fuck Sumn’.

West and his partner Bianca Censori caused controversy last year after they were caught in a compromising position on a boat in Italy, with reports later emerging that they were being investigated by police.

The pair were photographed on a water taxi in August showing West’s trousers pulled down with Censori’s head in his lap.

Advertisement

They were reportedly “banned for life” from using the boat company after the incident.

West – who now goes by Ye – and Ty Dolla $ign finally released their much-delayed controversial new collaborative album ‘Vultures 1’ this month, which features Lil Durk, Bump J, Freddie Gibbs, Quavo and more.

The 10th song on the album, ‘Fuck Sumn’ featuring Travis Scott and Playboi Carti, appears to make reference to the Venice scandal.

In the second verse, West raps: “Hold my coat, hold my drink/ On my own, come with me/ Shawty wanna fuck on somethin’?/ Fuck on me, suck on me publicly.”

West announced the release this month by sharing the album artwork, which appears to show him in all-black and a hockey mask alongside by Censori in the nude.

Advertisement

West has previously received criticism for sharing photos of his reported wife in either the nude or revealing attire – with System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan telling him to “show some class“, adding: “Your wife isn’t supposed to be your trophy, she’s your place of pride and dignity. This isn’t the way”.

The new album has continued to stir up controversy, after Donna Summer’s estate criticised West for using an ‘I Feel Love’ sample without permission. He also removed a sample of Black Sabbath’s ‘Iron Man’ after criticism from both Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

Other talking points on the new album include West comparing himself to R. Kelly and Bill Cosby.