Kanye West is applying to trademark the phrase ‘Sunday Service’ for merchandise

Oh, lord...

Kanye West has reportedly filed to trademark the phrase ‘Sunday Service’ for merchandising purposes.

According to reports by Page Six, the rapper wants to trademark the term as he plans to use it on apparel. If approved, the trademark will cover products like shirts, dresses, hats, jackets, scarves, socks, and even shoes. Page Six also noted that West also applied to trademark the name ‘Half Beast’ in April.

This trademark application follows Ye’s showing at Coachella earlier this year, where he brought his weekly gospel-inspired live musical session, dubbed Sunday Service, to the music festival. There, the rapper offered attendees exclusive church-themed souvenirs, like socks adorned with words like “Jesus walks” – a reference to his 2004 ‘The College Dropout’ song – and “Church socks”. He also sold t-shirts and sweatshirts branded with slogans like “Trust God”, “Holy Spirit” and “Sunday Service at the Mountains”.

Apart from expanding his clothing line, West has also been pursuing other non-musical endeavours lately. Last week, the rapper and his celebrity wife Kim Kardashian lobbied the Trump administration to try and secure A$AP Rocky’s release from custody in Sweden.

Elsewhere in music, Ye made a new song ‘Brothers’ with Charlie Wilson. He was also recently credited as a producer on a few tracks off Nas’ latest album, ‘The Lost Tapes 2’. The rapper previously announced that the arrival of his new album, ‘Yandhi’, his follow-up to 2018’s ‘ye’, has been pushed back. His joint effort with Kid Cudi, ‘Kids See Ghosts’, dropped last June.