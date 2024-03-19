Kanye West attempts to recruit Doja Cat and Ice Spice for new version of ‘New Body’

Kanye West has reportedly tried to recruit Doja Cat and Ice Spice to feature on the long-awaited new version of leaked song ‘New Body’.

Fans eagerly await Ye and Ty Dolla $ign‘s second instalment of their ‘Vultures’ album trilogy to be released, after it failed to drop on March 8. Last December, the duo revealed that the fan-favourite New Body’ would be on the tracklist for ‘Vultures 1’.

This week, music entrepreneur and internet personality YesJulz (real name Juileanna Goddard) leaked a text exchange with West, detailing that she did what he requested her to do and reached out to other rappers to feature on ‘New Body’. She texted Ye: “Sent ‘New Body’ to Ice Spice [and] Doja. Let’s see who sounds better.”

Advertisement

‘New Body’ originally featured Nicki Minaj and was suspected to be on Ye’s scrapped ‘Yandhi’ album. Minaj also claimed she tried to clean up her verse so it could appear on West’s gospel album ‘Jesus Is King’.

The song later leaked in late 2019 and went viral on TikTok. Last year, Ye asked Minaj to clear her verse for the track, which she denied. In an Instagram Live broadcast, she explained: “Child, that train has left the station, OK? No disrespect in any way, I just put out a brand new album [2023’s ‘Pink Friday 2’]. “Why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on, guys.”

West was confused by her choice, saying during an intimate ‘Vultures’ album listening party: “I made that girl rewrite her verse three times for ‘Monster’ [from his 2010 album ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’]. I supported her career. So I don’t know what it is.”

Doja Cat hasn’t confirmed if she was approached by Ye and his team or not to feature on a song.

Advertisement

Today (March 19), West shared that he did reach out to Ice Spice to feature on the track, revealing that “[She] sent a verse in for ‘New Body’ [and] now, her team is saying we can’t use it.”

Goddard has recently been fired by Ye and his team due to her allegedly violating a non-disclosure agreement she had signed. Allegedly, it came after she teased a digital experience, dubbed the “Yeezy universe”, to fans.

It’s unclear what her exact role was, but on the shared screenshot she posted to Snapchat, she wrote: “I’m not an influencer. I’m a manager, producer, host, A&R, consultant, friend [and] most importantly an honest, loyal [and] hard-working single mother.”

Milo Yiannopoulos, the Chief of Staff at Yeezy, said YesJulz now owes $7.7million (roughly under £6.1million). Goodard denied she ever signed the NDA and leaked distasteful texts from Yiannopoulos calling Ye fans “obsessive megafans” with “developmental disorders” and using “Down syndrome” as an insult.

YesJulz email of her firing by Chief Of Staff of Yeezy Milo Yiannopoulos pic.twitter.com/Knn2tyDp3f — yzyjohnny (@yzyjohnny) March 12, 2024

Heres what Milo, the Chief of Staff

who controls who gets hired + fired

& when they get paid,

thinks about the very fan base that fought so hard to get Ye his first #1 in over a decade pic.twitter.com/N0FEZTny1k — Yesjulz (@YesJulz) March 14, 2024

‘Vultures 1’ was released in February and features verses from Freddie Gibbs, Playboi Carti, Rich The Kid and more. NME gave the album two stars, saying it “might not be the total dud that could put Kanye’s career six feet under, but it is far from one of his best efforts either.”

In other news, Kanye West has compared himself to God and spoken about abortion in a new interview with hip-hop figure Big Boy. In the same chat, he also claimed he “invented every style of music of the past 20 years.”

West also faced backlash from fans after he “barely” performed during his set at Rolling Loud 2024 this weekend.