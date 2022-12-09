Kanye West banned from Instagram again after sharing clip of new song

Kanye West has once again been banned from Instagram after sharing a clip of a new song, ‘Someday We’ll All Be Free’.

The song, West’s first original release since ‘Donda 2’ dropped in February, samples the 1973 Donny Hathaway song of the same time, which has been adopted in the past as a civil rights anthem. He first performed it as a freestyle acapella rap on far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s talk show Infowars [via HotNewHipHop].

It features the rapper addressing some of his recent comments and past relationships – “How thin this air is, friends just staring / And everyone’s a Karen / When they claim they care and / Wasn’t given a fair hand.” He also references his own anti-Semitic tweets (“Tweeted ‘death con’, now we past three,”), which initially got him banned from Twitter back in October after he wrote about “going death con 3 [sic] on Jewish people”.

Some of its lines appear to make reference to his divorce from Kim Kardashian such as “I know it’s ‘cause the headlines / why [you] wanna leave,” and “Waking up to ‘I can’t do this anymore’ texts.”

Its outro samples West’s recent interview with Jones, in which he declared that he “liked” Hitler. Jones is heard asking, “Can we just kind of say, like, you like the uniforms but that’s about it?” to which West responds, “No, there’s a lot of things that I love about Hitler”. However, the sample in this song cuts off the words “about Hitler”.

The post was quickly removed from Instagram before West’s account was suspended yet again barely days after it was reinstated. West was banned from Twitter for the third time in two months after tweeting an image of a swastika inside a Star of David.

Despite this, West has carried on making inflammatory statements, recently calling for Jews to “forgive Hitler today” in an interview with far-right commentator Gavin McInnes. He also called abortion “a Holocaust that we’re dealing with right now” and pornography “the gas chamber”.

The School Of The Art Institute Of Chicago revoked the honorary doctorate degree that was gifted to West in 2015 in response to his recent comments. A petition to remove all his work from streaming platforms has now surpassed 80,000 signatures.