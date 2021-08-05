Kanye West begins ‘DONDA’ livestream on Apple Music

Kanye West has started a livestream on Apple Music ahead of his second ‘DONDA’ listening event in Atlanta tonight (August 5).

The rapper and producer’s tenth studio album had initially been set for release on July 23 following the first live event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but its arrival was then subsequently pushed back to August 6.

West has now started livestreaming from what appears to be his modest dressing room at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he has reportedly been living for the past two weeks.

Advertisement

The stream – which doesn’t appear to have any sound, but does have a countdown clock – is currently available to watch on Apple Music, who explained: “This exclusive livestream event features Kanye West preparing and presenting his 10th album ‘Donda’, live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.”

.@kanyewest prepares and presents his 10th album #Donda, live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta during an exclusive livestream event. Watch it now, only on Apple Music:https://t.co/w5603YUviT pic.twitter.com/HR4tRd0YZC — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) August 5, 2021

So far in the livestream, West’s frequent producer and collaborator Mike Dean has been present, while Chance The Rapper, Steve Lacy and Vic Mensa have also visited West in his one-bedroom room.

West, who has only appeared masked in the livestream, appears to have a scaled-down recording set-up in the room, while he has also been filmed exercising.

.@kanyewest lifting weights and doing push-ups on the #DONDA livestream tonight. (8.5.21) pic.twitter.com/RpVGd9T1SO — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) August 5, 2021

Advertisement

It's just a ton of people sitting around, someone's getting a trim, Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Fivio Foreign & Steve Lacy have all wandered in. Wtf is happening pic.twitter.com/kzEqL7NGc4 — Jamie 🏕️ (@JamieVBM) August 5, 2021

A list of coordinates – including locations in London, Cardiff and Edinburgh – has also been shared on West’s website to point fans across the world to areas where they can publicly view the livestream.

The livestream comes ahead of West’s second listening event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium this evening. Yesterday (August 4) a casting call was sent out for fans to take part in “crowd participation” during the event.

There is speculation that The Weeknd will make a guest appearance on ‘DONDA’ after West shared an image of an iPhone call log which showed that calls had been made to the ‘After Hours’ star.