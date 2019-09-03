Hear Kanye West and Bon Iver collaborate again on new song from Francis & The Lights

It comes after Justin Vernon recently said that he “can’t kick it with Kanye anymore”

Kanye West and Bon Iver have come together once again on the new song from frequent collaborator Francis & The Lights.

The pair have worked with Francis – full name Francis Starlight – on previous music, first coming together on his 2016 track and video, ‘Friends’.

Now the trio have come back together for new song ‘Take Me To The Light’ – listen to it below.

The new track comes soon after Vernon claiming that he “can’t really kick it with Kanye” anymore.

Speaking to Pitchfork, the Bon Iver star said the two had since grown apart due to their differing political views. “I can’t really kick it with him anymore on a personal level, just the energy,” he said. “But I’ve got mad love for him and we’re still friends.”

The two have had a storied past together. Vernon features on West’s albums ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ and ‘Yeezus’ and joined him onstage as he headlined Glastonbury back in 2015.

Kanye, meanwhile, recorded his 2015 album ‘The Life Of Pablo’ at Vernon’s April Base studio in Wisconsin.

Bon Iver recently released their fourth album, ‘i,i’. Talking of the record in a five-star review, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea said: “Previous Bon Iver albums worked through the seasons, the hushed ‘For Emma, Forever Ago’ representing winter. With ‘i, i’, Justin Vernon arrives at autumn, a time of change.”

Kanye, meanwhile, is set to release a new album called ‘Jesus Is King’ this month, after it was announced along with a tracklist on Twitter by his wife Kim Kardashian.