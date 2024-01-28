Kanye West claps back at fan begging for the “old Ye” back

Kanye West has clapped back at a fan who criticised his new image and begged him to bring back the “Old Ye.”

Earlier this week, the Instagram account Tyg Savage shared screenshots from his conversation with the Chicago polymath on his story on the platform. The ‘Graduation’ rapper privately messaged the fan after they commented “Go back to Jesus Ye” beneath a recent video Ye posted of his wife Bianca Censori.

Ye’s initial message read: “N***a, you can’t tell me what to do on my page. Unfollow if you don’t like it.”

Savage responded: “I love your music and the old you. It has inspired me my friends and many other people out there in this world. Pls don’t change because people want to. Be the old Ye I used to love. Thanks.”

West then scolded them, saying they “sound insane” for telling him to “be the Old Ye.” He continued: “If you like the Old Ye, go listen to the old Ye. I’m a 46-year-old grown-ass man. Go make some kids if you wanna have somebody you can tell what to do.”

The screenshots end with Ye telling Savage: “Fuck you and every single person trying to tell me who I need to be, what I need to post, what I need to focus on, who I can vote on, what type of music I should make, what kind of clothes I should wear. Is that inspiring enough for you and your friends?”

This exchange came days after it was reported Ye and Censori were randomly heckled by a homeless man on the streets of LA. “You trying to copy the White folks so fucking bad,” the man said. “You ain’t shit, boy! He thinks he’s so smart, so new, so nifty.”

The initial comments call back to the lyric “I miss the old Kanye” comment refers to West’s ‘The Life Of Pablo’ track ‘I Love Kanye. “I miss the old Kanye, straight from the Go Kanye,” he rapped on the 2016 track. “Chop up the soul Kanye, set on his goals Kanye.”

System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan was among West’s critics to comment on the type of photos Kanye has shared of Censori. Beneath a post of the rapper and his wife – who is wearing a revealing bralette – he told Ye to “show some class man,” reminding him that his “wife isn’t supposed to be [his] trophy, she’s your place of pride and dignity.”

Last year, West and Censori were reportedly “banned for life” from a Venetian boating company for indecent exposure. There was an incident where the 46-year-old was photographed with his underwear during a canal boat ride, which sparked outrage from the company.

In other news, the release date for Ye’s long-awaited collaborative project with Ty Dolla $ign – ‘Vultures’ – has finally been confirmed. Now a three-part musical series and no longer a standalone release, the first volume will be released on February 9. The two subsequent volumes will be out in March and April, respectively.

It also recently emerged that West seems to have replaced all his teeth with permanent titanium teeth.