Trending:

News Music News

Watch Kanye West venture out to an abandoned wasteland for ‘Closed On Sunday’ video

The rapper is joined by his family in the video

Will Lavin
Kanye West
The video for Kanye West's 'Closed on Sunday' has arrived. CREDIT: YouTube/Kanye West

Kanye West has released the video for ‘Closed On Sunday’, a song taken from his recent album ‘Jesus is King’.

West’s new album, which was released last month, focuses on his relationship with God. In an interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, the rapper/producer said he’s “in complete service to God”. It’s also been revealed that he almost quit rapping because “it’s the devil’s music”.

‘Closed On Sunday’ made headlines when it was first released because of its reference to an American fast food restaurant (“Closed on Sunday / You my Chick-Fil-A”) but its message is deeper than that: one that’s focused on family.

Advertisement

Perhaps it’s little surprise to see West feature his wife Kim Kardashian-West, his mother-in-law Kris Jenner and his children in the song’s video.

In the video Ye and his family venture out to an abandoned wasteland in hi-tech dune buggies with his ‘Jesus is King’ choir in tow. Watch below.

Advertisement

When ‘Jesus is King’ was released, West chalked up a new record as the first artist to monopolise the entire Top 10 on two Billboard Christian songs charts.

Tracks from West’s new album held all Top 10 song spots in Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs and Hot Gospel Songs charts.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, West and Dr. Dre have teased that they are working on a sequel to West’s latest album: ‘Jesus Is King Part II’.

The hip-hop titans shared the news on social media with a picture of themselves posing in front of a recording desk, saying only that the project would be “coming soon”.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

“We’re more traditional siblings than people imagine”: Tegan and Sara on their revealing new memoir ‘High School’

Dhruva Balram -
The Quin twins on their new memoir and accompanying album, 'Hey, I'm Just Like You'
Read more
Music News

Stormzy announces huge ‘Heavy is the Head’ world tour for 2020

Elizabeth Aubrey -
Stormzy will be touring the world in 2020
Read more
Features

Courteeners’ Liam Fray: “It’s a miracle this album got made”

Andrew Trendell -
"I hate the idea of ‘indie’ or ‘rock’. Fuck that, I’m a songwriter."
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.