Kanye West has released the video for ‘Closed On Sunday’, a song taken from his recent album ‘Jesus is King’.

West’s new album, which was released last month, focuses on his relationship with God. In an interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, the rapper/producer said he’s “in complete service to God”. It’s also been revealed that he almost quit rapping because “it’s the devil’s music”.

‘Closed On Sunday’ made headlines when it was first released because of its reference to an American fast food restaurant (“Closed on Sunday / You my Chick-Fil-A”) but its message is deeper than that: one that’s focused on family.

Perhaps it’s little surprise to see West feature his wife Kim Kardashian-West, his mother-in-law Kris Jenner and his children in the song’s video.

In the video Ye and his family venture out to an abandoned wasteland in hi-tech dune buggies with his ‘Jesus is King’ choir in tow. Watch below.

When ‘Jesus is King’ was released, West chalked up a new record as the first artist to monopolise the entire Top 10 on two Billboard Christian songs charts.

Tracks from West’s new album held all Top 10 song spots in Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs and Hot Gospel Songs charts.

Meanwhile, West and Dr. Dre have teased that they are working on a sequel to West’s latest album: ‘Jesus Is King Part II’.

The hip-hop titans shared the news on social media with a picture of themselves posing in front of a recording desk, saying only that the project would be “coming soon”.