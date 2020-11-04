It’s over for Kanye West as he concedes 2020 presidential election

US Presidential candidate Kanye West conceded his run in the race early this morning (November 4), taking to Twitter to announce his withdrawal – Kanye style.

West formally ended his campaign shortly after midnight local time today by posting an image of a map of the United States with its states shaded in according to those that have thus far been won by fellow candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

The caption accompanying the image simply said “WELP”.

Advertisement

The rapper-cum-presidential candidate appears to be keeping the door to a 2024 election campaign open, however, also including that year in the caption.

West had announced his intention to run for the US presidency in July, also taking to Twitter and saying, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!” along with the hashtag #2020VISION.

In a recent campaign video, fans of West’s had explained why they would vote for the musician, with one voter emphatically stating, “Kanye West is the best for the American people.”

West’s intention to run was met with a mixed reception, however, the rapper appeared to take the potential role seriously, penning an open letter to a “better America”, vowing to restore the American people’s faith in God and to “free all artists” from unfair publishing and recording deals, all as part of his presidential campaign.

Advertisement

Some of his policies also included a bid to “cure homelessness and hunger”

Celebrities and musicians from the entertainment world have weighed in on current voting proceedings. Cardi B, Mark Ruffalo, and SZA are among the stars who have been calling for people to vote and reacting to the state election results, which at the time of writing, are still coming through.