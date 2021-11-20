Kanye West confirms Drake performance at upcoming ‘Free Larry Hoover’ benefit concert

Kanye West has officially announced that Drake will perform at his upcoming benefit concert ‘Free Larry Hoover’.

The ‘DONDA’ rapper – who recently legally changed his name to Ye – revealed the news on Instagram today (November 20).

The post features a close-up graphic of Hoover’s face overlaid with text detailing the event. It is accompanied by a caption: “God’s Plan”, in reference to the Drake song.

The ‘Free Larry Hoover’ benefit concert will take place on December 9 at the Los Angeles Coliseum. No ticketing details have been announced yet.

The concert marks progress after a reunion between the two feuding artists took place last week. In an Instagram post, Drake and Ye are seen posing alongside music executive and Ye’s friend J. Prince. Ye captioned the image with an emoji of a white dove.

Hoover’s son Larry Hoover Jr. spoke about the upcoming concert in an interview on the Murder Master Music Show published on YouTube on November 18.

Hoover Jr. had revealed that both artists would appear “together advocating for freeing Larry Hoover.”

“We’re going to get the word out to as many people as we can,” he continued. “We gotta let the powers that be know that we want Larry Hoover in our community. That’s gonna be a big way to do it. Plus we want to show people of other communities that we can come together in peace.”

Ye had originally sparked the reunion in a video message posted publicly by J. Prince. In the clip, Ye read a statement from his phone, inviting Drake to perform at the concert as a special guest.

“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together,” he said.