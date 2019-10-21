The rapper made the confession to his pastor Adam Tyson

Kanye West considered quitting rap because “it’s the devil’s music,” his pastor says.

The rapper is set to release his new album ‘Jesus Is King’ this Friday (October 25).

In a new interview with Christian media organisation Apologia, pastor Adam Tyson reveals that, after being “saved” by Christianity, Kanye considered quitting rap music altogether.

“One time, he told me that he wasn’t going to rap,” Tyson said. “I said, ‘Why not?'” to which Kanye replied: “‘That’s the devil’s music.’ I said, ‘Hey, man. Rap is a genre. You can rap for God.’

“I definitely said, ‘Hey, bro. I think you need to use your talents that God’s given you and use that platform for God.'” Watch the interview below, with the comments coming at the 23:30 mark.

Kanye began attending Tyson’s Church, the Placerita Bible Church in California, back in May, where the rapper asked to speak with his pastor.

“[Kanye] said, ‘About five weeks ago, I got radically saved,'” Tyson revealed. “He just started telling me a little about his testimony.

“The guilt of sin brought him down low,” he continued. “He would say the devil basically brought him to a place where he just felt like he was in bondage to his sin. So he said, ‘I got delivered.’”

Kanye West is finally releasing new album ‘Jesus Is King’ this Friday, October 25, the same day his IMAX film of the same title arrives in theatres worldwide. Tickets for the ‘Jesus Is King’ film are on sale now.