Kanye West covers his entire body in metallic paint as he debuts new opera ‘Mary’ in Miami

He debuted the new opera in Miami

Nick Reilly
Kanye West
Kanye West

Kanye West debuted his latest opera ‘Mary’ in Miami over the weekend, and it saw the rapper covering his entire body in metallic silver paint.

The rapper staged the opera at Miami’s Marine Stadium, and it reportedly took on a seasonal theme, with Kanye telling the Christmas nativity story through Sunday Service gospel takes of his own songs – including ‘Devil in a New Dress’, ‘Love Lockdown’, and ‘Power’.

But in perhaps the unlikeliest twist of all, the event saw Kanye properly getting into the sprit of things as he covered his entire body in metallic paint and performed alongside a cast of singers on a boat.

Posting on Twitter, one fan compared the unlikely get-up to Cee Lo Green’s bizarre golden get-up at the Grammys in 2017.

Another joked: “Kanye West, the Silver Surfer.”

The latest ambitious production comes after Kanye staged his debut opera ‘Nebuchadnezzar’ last month to mixed reviews. Inspired by the titular Babylonian King, the opera was directed by Italian performance artist Vanessa Beecroft and saw Sheck Wes taking on the titular role.

Meanwhile, West is set to continue his journey into religious music in the form of a sequel to his recent albumJesus Is King’, this time featuring Dr Dre.

Last month, he also debuted the video for ‘Closed on Sunday’, taken from his latest album ‘Jesus is King’.

