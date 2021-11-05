Kanye West has defended his decision to perform alongside Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, while describing the Me Too movement as “power and politics”.

West – now legally known as Ye – took part in a lengthy, wide-ranging interview on the Drink Champs podcast yesterday (November 4).

At one point in the conversation, he spoke out on having courted controversy for recently working with Manson and DaBaby.

“All the Me Too… like, when I sit next to Marilyn Manson and DaBaby right after both of them got cancelled, for five songs, you know, it’s like they can’t cancel us all,” Ye explained.

“They’ll hit you with the accusations of somebody who you was with 10 years ago.”

He continued: “And also, there’s women who’ve been through really serious things, pulled in alleys against their will – that’s different than a hug, but it’s classified as the same thing.

“It’s power and politics. You know, power-hungry maniacs and just control. This is 1984 mind control we’re in.” You can watch the interview in full below.

Manson participated in West’s live-streamed Sunday Service event last weekend (October 31). He also has a writing credit on Ye’s new album ‘DONDA’ for the track ‘Jail Pt 2’.

The musician – real name Brian Warner – has been accused of sexual assault, misconduct and abuse by multiple women in the past year, including his former partner Evan Rachel Wood. He has denied the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality”.

Back in August, Manson and DaBaby joined West at his ‘DONDA’ listening event at the Soldier Field stadium in Chicago. DaBaby addressed being “cancelled” during his appearance.

It came after DaBaby faced backlash for making homophobic comments at Rolling Loud Miami.

Meanwhile, a deluxe version of Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ has reportedly been teased on Apple Music.