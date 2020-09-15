Kanye West demands “public apology” from J Cole and Drake

Kanye West has demanded an apology from J Cole and Drake, after claiming that he will not release any new music until he is released from his contracts with music publishers Sony and Universal.

The rapper compared himself to Moses and the music industry to a “modern day slave ship” in a series of tweets posted online last night (September 14).

He then went on to demand apologies from Drake and J Cole, after exchanging diss tracks and verses with the pair in recent years.

Advertisement

Comparing himself to slave rebellion leader Nat Turner, Kanye wrote: “I need a publicly apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately … I’m Nat Turner … I’m fighting for us.”

He later added: “I’m not industry bro … I don’t care… I’m in service to Christ … we need world healing … I miss my brothers… I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don’t own… even twitter.

“I have the utmost respect for all brothers … we need to link and respect each other… no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own.”

Kanye says he wants a public apology from J. Cole and Drake 🧐 pic.twitter.com/6Iq2zpqPn0 — Team DREAMVILLE (@TeamDreamville) September 15, 2020

He also went on to demand a meeting with Jay-Z to end their apparent feud, mistakenly referring to him as “Sean Carter” before correcting his error.

Advertisement

For the most part, however, Kanye’s tweets focused on his apparent grievances with Sony and Universal.

EMI (owned by Sony/ATV) has controlled the rights to West’s work since 2003.

In January last year, West sued EMI in an attempt to be released from his 2003 contract, which includes an agreement that he “remain actively involved in writing, recording and producing Compositions and Major Label Albums” without retiring. EMI was also given rights to West’s songs that he wrote prior to the agreement.

In response, EMI sued West the following March for allegedly reneging on his “bargained-for contractual obligations to the company”. The dispute was eventually settled in January, as reported by Billboard.

West also recently lost a court case to have his name on the Wisconsin presidential ballot after missing the 5pm submission deadline. The judge presiding over the case ruled that “this dispute could have been avoided had the West representatives simply arrived earlier”.