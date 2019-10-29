Kanye West claims Democrats “brainwash” black Americans in controversial new interview

Kanye West has taken aim at the Democrats in a new interview.

The comments came as the rapper and producer was promoting his latest album, ‘Jesus Is King’ which was released after long delays last week. Speaking to radio host Big Boy over the weekend, West claimed that Democrats “brainwashed” black Americans and made them “abort their children.”

When asked about his support for US President Donald Trump, West said: “We’re brainwashed out here, bro. Come on, man. This is a free man talking. Democrats had us voting [for the] Democrats with food stamps for years. What are you talking about? Guns in the Eighties, taking the fathers out the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort our children…Thou shall not kill.”

You can watch the video below.

