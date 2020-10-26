Kanye West has discussed his tearful and controversial South Carolina presidential rally in a new interview.

Back in June, Kanye held his first presidential rally, and broke down in tears while speaking.

During the rally West detailed how he and wife Kim Kardashian West spoke about not having their first child, North.

“She said she was pregnant, and for one month, and two months, and three months, we talked about her not having this child,” West said to the crowd. “She had the pills in her hand. When you take the pills, and if you take it, the baby’s gone.”

Making his long-awaited appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast this week, Kanye spoke about the statement, and why he was so emotional during the speech.

“I cried and was gut-wrenched and… I don’t even like to say out loud what I said in South Carolina but the idea of you know, I am just trying to word what I want to say is safe and covers my family,” he said.

“People saw this clip of me crying and some people didn’t know what I was crying about. But I was crying about that there was a possible chance… that Kim and I didn’t make the family that we have today.

“That’s my most ‘family friendly’ way to word that. And just, the idea of (abortion) just tears me up inside, that I was a part of a culture that promotes this kind of thing.”

In a new video shared last week, American voters explained why they are backing Kanye West for President.

West, who was recently revealed to have spent $3million (£2.27million) of his own money on his White House run last month despite raising just $2,782 (£2,130), is continuing his bid along with Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of the November 3 election.