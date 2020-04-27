Kanye West disputes Forbes’ confirmation he is now a billionaire: “It’s $3.3 billion”

Kanye West has reportedly disputed Forbes’ confirmation that he is now worth $1 billion, instead insisting that his net worth is actually $3.3 billion (£2.6 billion).

The rapper was said to be unhappy last year after the financial magazine refused to call him a billionaire because he had been unable to produce the paperwork needed to support the claims.

He was subsequently left off the publication’s annual list of billionaires, which was published earlier this month, before eventually earning the Forbes ranking when it was updated last week.

But Kanye is still said to be unhappy, because he claims that the piece fails to represent his actual value.

In a new Forbes piece, writer Zack O’Malley Greenburg claims that Kanye personally texted him and accused the publication of “toying” with him.

After learning he was set to be acknowledged in an updated story about having a net worth of $1.3 billion (£1 billion), the rapper still argued that figure isn’t accurate.

“It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count,” Kanye said.

Greenburg claims that Kanye is “as overly boastful as his political idol, President Donald Trump” and further explained how Forbes officials arrived at their $1.3 billion sum.

“For years, Forbes had an informal ‘Trump rule’-take whatever the future president insisted he was worth, divide by 3, and start honing from there. Like mentor, like mentee,” he wrote.

“Welcome to the ten-digit club, Kanye. You may not like our number, but you’ve joined the highest company in that regard.”

He is now hip-hop’s second billionaire after Jay-Z, who achieved the huge net worth in June 2019.