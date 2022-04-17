Kanye West doesn’t think The Game should have made Dr. Dre ‘Drink Champs’ comment

Kanye West doesn’t think The Game should have made recent comments about how he did more for the Compton rapper than Dr. Dre, according to Drink Champs host N.O.R.E.

Last month, The Game appeared as a guest on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s “most professional, unprofessional” podcast. In the four-hour plus episode, the rapper claimed that “Ye did more for me in the last two weeks, than Dre did for me my whole career”.

It came after The Game appeared with West, now legally known as Ye, on their recent collaborative track ‘Eazy’ and he appeared at West’s ‘Donda 2’ listening party in Miami.

The rapper’s remark garnered all types of reaction online and sparked a debate on who of the two producers actually did more for him.

The latest guest to appear on Drink Champs is Snoop Dogg, who has worked with both The Game and Dr. Dre. During his interview, N.O.R.E. brought up the comments made by The Game.

Before taking Snoop’s opinion on it, the show’s co-host revealed that he showed West the specific clip and he responded by saying: “I don’t think Game should’ve said that.”

Snoop then said that he can’t agree or disagree with The Game’s opinion. “That’s his personal experience,” Snoop said. “Kanye could’ve shown him something, Dre not really good at showing you nothing. He’s basically good at bringing your talents to light, to where it’s about you not what he do for you.

He added: “I couldn’t answer that, but Game is my little homie so I respect everything he say and do.”

